Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 144.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

