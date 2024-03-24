Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

