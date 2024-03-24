Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

