Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO opened at $245.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day moving average of $222.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.