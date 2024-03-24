Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.32. 188,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,335. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $177.87 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.93.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
