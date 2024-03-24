Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

