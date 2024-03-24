Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $528.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.88 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

