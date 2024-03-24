Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG opened at $346.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.32 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

