Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.27. 983,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,221. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

