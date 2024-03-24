VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $227.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

