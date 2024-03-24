VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

