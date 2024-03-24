Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

