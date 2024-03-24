UNIUM (UNM) Price Up 56.9% Over Last 7 Days

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $21.42 million and $984.76 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for approximately $9.56 or 0.00014566 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 8.82345666 USD and is up 47.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,991.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

