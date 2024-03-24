Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102.52 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.16 billion and $102.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.97 or 0.00018028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00135626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.66228707 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $116,978,555.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.