Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.10 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $11.86 or 0.00018095 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and approximately $106.07 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00136484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009194 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.66228707 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $116,978,555.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

