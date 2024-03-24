Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

UNB opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 86.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

