UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UMH opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.79, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -546.63%.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 609.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,036,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 890,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,054,000 after purchasing an additional 886,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 576,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.