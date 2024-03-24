ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.00

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.94). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93), with a volume of 131,621 shares traded.
ULS Technology Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13.
ULS Technology Company Profile
ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.
