UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Now Covered by CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.88. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.82 and a 52-week high of $244.63.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $358,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,900.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

