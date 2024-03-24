UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. UFP Industries comprises about 8.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.