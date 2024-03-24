Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 93,912 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,453,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,463,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

