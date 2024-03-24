UBS Group Trims JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Target Price to $30.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 83,550 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

