Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

