Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Tucows Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $199.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. Tucows has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.96 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 694,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

