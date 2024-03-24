Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Tucows Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Tucows stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $199.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. Tucows has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $33.44.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.96 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tucows
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.