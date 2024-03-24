TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) versus Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Critical Survey

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) and Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TriMas and Hexagon Composites ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get TriMas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriMas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hexagon Composites ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

TriMas presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.46%. Given TriMas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TriMas is more favorable than Hexagon Composites ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriMas 4.52% 8.85% 4.41% Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares TriMas and Hexagon Composites ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TriMas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hexagon Composites ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. TriMas pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexagon Composites ASA pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Hexagon Composites ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of TriMas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriMas and Hexagon Composites ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriMas $893.55 million 1.18 $40.36 million $0.97 26.53 Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.98 1.80

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon Composites ASA. Hexagon Composites ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriMas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriMas beats Hexagon Composites ASA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands. The Aerospace segment provides fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, ducting, and connectors for air management systems, and other highly-machined parts and components to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, and tier one suppliers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)/aftermarket providers; and military and defense aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, TFI Aerospace, RSA Engineered Products, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow brand; and spare parts for various industrial engines. It sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation. The Hexagon Ragasco segment manufacturers composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for leisure, household, and industrial applications. The Hexagon Digital Wave segment offers cylinder testing and monitoring technology solutions that reduce down-time and inspection costs while improving inspection accuracy. Hexagon Purus segment provides high pressure cylinders, vehicle systems, and battery backs for fuel cell and battery electric vehicles that enable the safe and effective use of hydrogen and electricity as transportation fuel in various applications, including buses, distribution, refueling, rail, maritime, aerospace, and ground storage, as well as light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. Hexagon Composites ASA was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ålesund, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.