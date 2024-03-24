Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -27.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $342,066.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 647,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,550.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,477 shares of company stock valued at $453,892 over the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

