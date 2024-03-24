Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.97 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and $274.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.97 or 0.00007499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00015848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,233.01 or 0.99950249 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00150329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,560,643 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,590,789.679613 with 3,470,085,971.2530246 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.10620278 USD and is up 9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $449,852,030.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.