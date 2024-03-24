Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Titanium Transp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

