Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $97.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Timken by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

