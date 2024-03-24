Theriva Biologics (TOVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

Theriva Biologics Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN TOVX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Theriva Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Theriva Biologics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theriva Biologics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOVX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theriva Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theriva Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Theriva Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theriva Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theriva Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.