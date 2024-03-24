The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $224.45. 844,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,416. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $227.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

