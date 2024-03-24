The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.66 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.99.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

