The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after buying an additional 417,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,880,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,083. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.