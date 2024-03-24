The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $18.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. New Street Research raised DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 77.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 3.5% in the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,463 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

