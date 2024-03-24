The GEO Group’s (GEO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
The GEO Group Stock Down 0.8 %
GEO stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.
