The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.05. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 9,782 shares traded.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

