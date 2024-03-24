The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.9% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $188.85 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

