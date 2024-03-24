The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 0.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.81.

Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %

ALL opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.07. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

