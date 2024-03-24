Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.29

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00001955 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $25.80 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000939 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 996,126,020 coins and its circulating supply is 975,481,516 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

