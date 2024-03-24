Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,463,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $64,467,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,193,000 after buying an additional 713,169 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TXT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

