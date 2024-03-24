Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

