Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

TPST opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

