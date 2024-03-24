Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.13 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPST
Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tempest Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.