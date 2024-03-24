TD Cowen Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $230.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $211.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

