TD Cowen Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $160.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.07.

NYSE PVH opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in PVH by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

