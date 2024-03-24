Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE TMHC opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,198 shares of company stock valued at $24,536,347 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

