Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.05

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.05 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.06). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.06), with a volume of 558,036 shares.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £514.80 million, a PE ratio of 922.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57.

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 30 June 2023 comprised 97 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £868.7 million.

