T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $184.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.07.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.11. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.