Syra Health Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 27th (NASDAQ:SYRA)

Syra Health’s (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 27th. Syra Health had issued 1,615,000 shares in its IPO on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $6,669,950 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the expiration of Syra Health’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Syra Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYRA opened at $1.72 on Friday. Syra Health has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syra Health stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Syra Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

