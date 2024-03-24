Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.02). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYBX. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Synlogic Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

