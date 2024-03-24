Swipe Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $255.41 million and $18.73 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 598,300,063 coins and its circulating supply is 598,299,571 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

